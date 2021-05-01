Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA opened at $709.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,424.58, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $686.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $655.42. Tesla has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,425,157.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.