Tether Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. Tether has a total market cap of $51.51 billion and $92.75 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00063424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.63 or 0.00282899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $638.11 or 0.01110000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00026856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.48 or 0.00724469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,496.81 or 1.00017122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001671 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 53,406,291,004 coins and its circulating supply is 51,501,107,180 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

