Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85 to $0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million to $650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $624.86 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.600-3.700 EPS.

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.14.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $127.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.57. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $64.83 and a 12 month high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,288.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $1,398,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242 in the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

