Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Raised by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 39,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 15,971 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,389 shares of company stock worth $69,314,467. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

