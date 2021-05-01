Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $225.00 at Longbow Research

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price upped by Longbow Research from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Longbow Research currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.23.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $180.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.38. The company has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total value of $19,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,228,793.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,389 shares of company stock valued at $69,314,467. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,337 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

