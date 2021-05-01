The Aaron’s Company, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Aaron’s in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AAN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

AAN opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The Aaron’s has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 15.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,084,000 after buying an additional 202,566 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 789,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after buying an additional 163,618 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $11,387,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 537,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 393,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 342,719 shares in the last quarter.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

