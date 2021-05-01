The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.24 Million

Equities analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to announce $16.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.90 million. The Bank of Princeton posted sales of $12.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $63.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.50 million to $64.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $61.23 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $62.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06.

BPRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Princeton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the period. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BPRN traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 102,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,705. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $201.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

