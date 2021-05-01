The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 804. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $67.59.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.54%.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

