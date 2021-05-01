The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA stock opened at $234.31 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

