The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Boosted by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $234.31 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.17.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

