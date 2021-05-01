The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

The Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $233.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BA. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.17.

NYSE BA opened at $234.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.89. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in The Boeing by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

