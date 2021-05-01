The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,653. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,950,177.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,909,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,406,681.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 94,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,500,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

