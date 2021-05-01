The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 584,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,187,000 after buying an additional 184,496 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 36,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,305,954 shares of company stock worth $145,975,294. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $72.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

