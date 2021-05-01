The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

CAKE stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.17. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.19.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

