The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
The Chemours has increased its dividend payment by 733.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE CC opened at $30.20 on Friday. The Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 2.30.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.
About The Chemours
The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.
