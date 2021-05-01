The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

The Chemours has increased its dividend payment by 733.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $30.20 on Friday. The Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

