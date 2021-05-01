The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,455,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,351 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of The Coca-Cola worth $129,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $679,000. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Shares of KO stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $232.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.