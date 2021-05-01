The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €67.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KGX. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €82.67 ($97.25).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group stock opened at €82.94 ($97.58) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €82.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €74.84. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.