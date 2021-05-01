The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €296.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VOW3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €250.73 ($294.98).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €216.70 ($254.94) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion and a PE ratio of 13.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €228.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €171.95. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

