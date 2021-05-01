The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€105.00” Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €99.71 ($117.31).

Shares of DG opened at €91.40 ($107.53) on Friday. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a one year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €89.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €84.08.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

