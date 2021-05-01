The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.82 million, a PE ratio of 83.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.71 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 172,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 251,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

