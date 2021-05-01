The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165,088 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $33,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $65.96 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average is $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

