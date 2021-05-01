The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.790-6.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48 billion-$8.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.40 billion.The Hershey also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.79-6.92 EPS.

HSY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.30. 1,190,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,966. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.16.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.79.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

