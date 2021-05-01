The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Decreased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $323.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $348.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.21 and a 52-week high of $328.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.20.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

