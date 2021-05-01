The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) PT Raised to $36.00

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IPG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 613,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 769.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 434,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 384,656 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

