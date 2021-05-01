The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.13

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 333496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTW. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $793.68 million, a PE ratio of -67.29, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth $2,430,000. Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after acquiring an additional 223,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

