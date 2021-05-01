The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.13

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 333496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MTW. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $793.68 million, a PE ratio of -67.29, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth $2,430,000. Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after acquiring an additional 223,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
