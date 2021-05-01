The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Up 50.8% in April

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the March 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE HYB opened at $9.22 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYB. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.