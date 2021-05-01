The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.69.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,361,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 180.0% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its position in The Progressive by 24.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 15,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.