The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Given New $95.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TKR. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $83.87 on Thursday. The Timken has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $89.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Timken will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in The Timken by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

