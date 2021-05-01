The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $78.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,809 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $54,581,000. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6314 dividend. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

