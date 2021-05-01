The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,795 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $15,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $186.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.17 and its 200 day moving average is $169.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $337.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

