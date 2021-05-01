TheStreet Lowers AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVB. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.94.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE:AVB opened at $192.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.27. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $196.44.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after buying an additional 202,588 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $924,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.