TheStreet Upgrades Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) to B

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NLY. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

NLY opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157,541 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $18,805,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,325,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

