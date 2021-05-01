TheStreet Upgrades Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) to “C”

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

NYSE:RWT opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,712,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,708,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,617,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth $5,767,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 787.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 535,045 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

