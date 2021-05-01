TheStreet Upgrades Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) to “B”

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Loop Capital raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

TXRH stock opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

