Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Insider Sells $1,641,244.56 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) insider Robert A. Rucker sold 235,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $1,641,244.56.

Tile Shop stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $7.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Tile Shop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $81.56 million for the quarter.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.