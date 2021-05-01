Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Up 65.1% in April

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TITUF opened at $0.39 on Friday. Titanium has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.

Get Titanium alerts:

About Titanium

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company's Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. It has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.