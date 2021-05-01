Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Up 65.1% in April

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
TITUF opened at $0.39 on Friday. Titanium has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.
About Titanium
