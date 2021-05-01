Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Down 41.2% in April

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the March 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 104.0 days.
OTCMKTS TOKCF opened at $66.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $71.00.
About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
