Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 126.6% from the March 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYG. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $6,430,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,458,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 59,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 257,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 31,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 85,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

TYG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.16. 30,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,628. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $26.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

