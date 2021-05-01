Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOT traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.28. 2,795,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,740. The company has a market cap of $117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.97.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

