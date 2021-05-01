Tracy W. Hylton II Purchases 134 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Tracy W. Hylton II purchased 134 shares of City stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.61 per share, for a total transaction of $10,533.74. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,714.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CHCO opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.38. City Holding has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that City Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. City’s payout ratio is 42.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,974,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in City by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83,017 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in City by 1,430.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 57,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in City by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 112,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 49,776 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in City by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

