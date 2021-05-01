TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.20 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta Renewables has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.78.

RNW opened at C$19.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 56.27. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$13.59 and a 12-month high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 271.66%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

