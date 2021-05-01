TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $120.00 at Truist Securities

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.75.

TRU opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $110.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.23. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $458,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,875 shares of company stock worth $3,420,357. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,801,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,146,000 after buying an additional 264,741 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 588.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 92,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,395,000 after buying an additional 140,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Management LP boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,803,000 after buying an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

