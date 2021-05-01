TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $111.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TransUnion has an attractive business model with highly recurring and diversified revenue streams, significant operating leverage, low capital requirements and stable cash flows. Huge data base is its most distinguishing asset and perhaps the biggest barrier to entry for competitors. The company serves a broad range of customers across multiple geographies and verticals. Acquisitions act as a growth catalyst, helping the company expand international footprint. Partly due to these positives, the stock appreciated in the year-to-date period. However, TransUnion operates in a highly competitive market, which restricts its pricing power and limits profitability to some extent. Adverse developments in the debt, consumer credit and financial services markets could hamper the company’s growth. Seasonality and high debt continues to be major concerns.”

TRU has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised TransUnion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $104.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $110.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.23.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $458,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,357. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

