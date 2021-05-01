Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPRKY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Travis Perkins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $24.56.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

