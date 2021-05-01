Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $107.99 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.