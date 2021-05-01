TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. TriMas updated its Q2 guidance to $0.50-$0.57 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.500-0.570 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $31.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.05. TriMas has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $34,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 20,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $659,406.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,693 shares of company stock worth $3,106,620 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

