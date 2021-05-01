TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-$223 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.58 million.TriMas also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.500-0.570 EPS.

TriMas stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.84. 209,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,436. TriMas has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $107,216.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,370.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,620. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

