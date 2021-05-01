TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.420-3.900 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Shares of TNET traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.71. 359,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,508. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.84. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $982,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at $19,536,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $34,718.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,883 shares of company stock worth $7,787,302. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.