TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.420-3.900 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.50.
Shares of TNET traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.71. 359,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,508. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.84. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $982,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at $19,536,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $34,718.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,883 shares of company stock worth $7,787,302. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
