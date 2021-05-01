Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of -72.37 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

