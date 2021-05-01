Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Update

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of TRRSF stock opened at $106.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.22. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $107.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRRSF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trisura Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

